TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 503.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 32,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,210,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 61,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,164 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,359.7% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total value of $9,019,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,424,406.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,583 shares of company stock worth $25,845,100. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of research firms recently commented on TMO. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $619.00.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $4.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $486.82. 52,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $478.31 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $528.95 and its 200-day moving average is $545.51.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

