TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 195,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 98,858 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 2.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 235,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter worth $333,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 10.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 1.9% during the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 57,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 8.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 98,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MYI stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,531. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $14.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.0405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

