TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Trane Technologies by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 128,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,586,000 after purchasing an additional 23,540 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,318,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,077,000. Finally, GDS Wealth Management raised its position in Trane Technologies by 161.7% during the 2nd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 52,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 32,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $166.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.69.

TT stock traded up $4.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $165.04. 37,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,205. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.35. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $204.23.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

