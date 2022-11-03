TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amgen Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $257.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.36.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $3.12 on Thursday, reaching $265.89. The stock had a trading volume of 117,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,380. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $242.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $274.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.38 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.76%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

