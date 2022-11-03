TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $4.09 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF makes up 0.9% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VPL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,893,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,977 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 44.5% in the second quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 3,835,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,702 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 652.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 629,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,579,000 after acquiring an additional 545,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,024,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,017,000 after acquiring an additional 467,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,338,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,202,000 after acquiring an additional 241,494 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.84. The company had a trading volume of 49,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,569. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.39. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $82.00.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

