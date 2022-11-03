TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $8.95 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 2.0% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 40,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Austin Asset Management Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $317,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 284,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,163,000 after buying an additional 49,543 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 54,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,793,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $144.63. The stock had a trading volume of 99,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,355,481. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.01 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $255.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.69.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 157.26% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 75.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Argus lowered their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.59.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

