TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Sells 680 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 570,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $176,456,000 after purchasing an additional 22,072 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 19,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 45.2% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 270,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,477,000 after acquiring an additional 84,352 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 97,998 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.8% in the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:MA traded down $9.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $310.00. The company had a trading volume of 133,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,616. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $310.46 and a 200 day moving average of $330.87. The company has a market cap of $299.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $399.92.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MA. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Mastercard to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.26.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.