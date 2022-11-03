Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 54.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 75.3% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFC has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.85.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $43.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.71%.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

