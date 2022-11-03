Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Truist Financial by 75.3% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Truist Financial by 1,746.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.85.

Truist Financial Stock Down 3.1 %

TFC traded down $1.36 on Thursday, reaching $42.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,674,154. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.28 and its 200 day moving average is $47.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

