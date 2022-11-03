Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Cut to $47.50 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Compass Point reduced their target price on Truist Financial to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $43.92 on Wednesday. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The firm has a market cap of $58.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at $306,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 18.2% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.