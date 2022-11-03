TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Gap Down to $15.00

Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.00, but opened at $14.02. TTM Technologies shares last traded at $13.13, with a volume of 3,482 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average is $14.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $671.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $81,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,261.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,280.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $81,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,261.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,079,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 30.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 206,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 48,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

