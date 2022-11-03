TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Cut to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TSP. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TuSimple from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of TuSimple from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of TuSimple from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.11.

TuSimple Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSP opened at $3.40 on Monday. TuSimple has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $43.79. The stock has a market cap of $759.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.09.

Institutional Trading of TuSimple

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 million. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 5,193.63% and a negative return on equity of 35.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that TuSimple will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSP. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,340,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in TuSimple by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,099,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,355,000 after buying an additional 2,535,027 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in TuSimple by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,574,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,014,000 after buying an additional 1,891,726 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TuSimple by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,666,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,726,000 after buying an additional 1,580,884 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in TuSimple in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

