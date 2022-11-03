TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Shares Down 9.1%

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 9.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.08 and last traded at $3.09. Approximately 248,941 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,076,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSP. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of TuSimple from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TuSimple from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.11.

TuSimple Trading Down 11.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $674.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.09.

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.11. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 36.09% and a negative net margin of 4,697.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TuSimple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 391,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 10,952 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in TuSimple by 9.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of TuSimple by 10.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,985,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,488,000 after buying an additional 544,003 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 18.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,099,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

