U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Given New $47.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on USB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB opened at $41.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.