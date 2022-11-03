U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,117,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160,624 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of U.S. Bancorp worth $51,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $41,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE USB traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,553,074. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.71. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

