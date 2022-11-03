U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) CFO Donald A. Merril Sells 35,879 Shares

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) CFO Donald A. Merril sold 35,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $518,092.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,890,844.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

U.S. Silica Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SLCA opened at $14.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.05. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $21.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

U.S. Silica Company Profile

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLCA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Silica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

