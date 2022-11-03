Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd cut its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,525 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 57.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,796,816 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $849,070,000 after acquiring an additional 8,647,468 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 145.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,826,227 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $241,965,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003,848 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $199,606,000. Finally, Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $191,981,000. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $28.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.13. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $48.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.63.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James upgraded Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

See Also

