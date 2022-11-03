UBS Group Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €38.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €38.00 ($38.00) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FME. Barclays set a €36.00 ($36.00) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €51.80 ($51.80) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.00 ($29.00) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($42.00) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($37.00) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of FME opened at €28.55 ($28.55) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €30.49 and its 200-day moving average price is €42.85. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €26.19 ($26.19) and a twelve month high of €63.60 ($63.60). The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion and a PE ratio of 11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.41.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.