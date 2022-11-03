Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Given New $108.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $115.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 176.85% from the company’s current price.

RARE has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $146.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.14.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RARE traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.01. 16,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,316. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $36.67 and a twelve month high of $89.56. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Institutional Trading of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,484 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $133,158.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,343.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,498,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 25.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.3% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,028,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,661,000 after buying an additional 144,188 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.