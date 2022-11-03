Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.44-0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.44.
Under Armour Stock Up 13.8 %
Shares of UAA traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.08. The company had a trading volume of 993,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,718,014. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.42. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $27.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Under Armour
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 58.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 34.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Under Armour Company Profile
Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.
