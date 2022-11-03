Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) is Lindenwold Advisors’ 8th Largest Position

Lindenwold Advisors increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up approximately 2.2% of Lindenwold Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Lindenwold Advisors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Union Pacific to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Argus dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.40.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $193.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,236,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,948. The company has a market capitalization of $118.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.97. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.70 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

