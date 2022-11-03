Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,969 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises 3.0% of Northeast Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $47,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $193.52. 23,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,331,058. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.97. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Benchmark reduced their price target on Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on Union Pacific to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.40.

In other news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

