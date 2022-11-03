United Bank Acquires 764 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.5% in the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.7% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 2.4% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in American Tower by 1.7% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on AMT shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Tower from $290.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on American Tower to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on American Tower to $279.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.47.

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMT traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $203.46. The stock had a trading volume of 8,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.34. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $294.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.33%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

