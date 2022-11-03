United Bank Buys 827 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

United Bank raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 1.6% of United Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. United Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 9,939 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,501.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,622,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,874,000 after purchasing an additional 126,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.54. The stock had a trading volume of 245,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,729,615. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.77.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

