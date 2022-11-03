United Bank Has $3.35 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

United Bank increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 2.1% of United Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. United Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.87. 65,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,267,394. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.10.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

