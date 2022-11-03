United Bank Increases Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

United Bank raised its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial accounts for approximately 2.2% of United Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. United Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 54.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 75.3% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TFC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.85.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Truist Financial stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.31. The company had a trading volume of 203,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,674,154. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.51.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

