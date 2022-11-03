United Bank Purchases 1,215 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

United Bank raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,164 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.14. The company had a trading volume of 250,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,551,046. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.45 and a 200-day moving average of $105.67. The firm has a market cap of $182.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.20, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $179.25.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

