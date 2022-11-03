United Bank Reduces Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

United Bank decreased its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 1,137.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.43.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

Blackstone Price Performance

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $137,004.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 695,446 shares in the company, valued at $22,685,448.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,451,000 shares of company stock worth $91,999,050 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone stock traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.22. The company had a trading volume of 78,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,477,214. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.54 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $63.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 101.70%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

