United Bank Sells 139 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

United Bank cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 23.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 221,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,016,000 after purchasing an additional 42,628 shares during the period. Essex LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.5% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 23.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 20,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $177.50. 42,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,498,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $244.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.87 and its 200 day moving average is $170.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.37 and a 1 year high of $183.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.15.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

