United Bank Sells 858 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

United Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,546 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in Honeywell International by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $202.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,471. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.85. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $228.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $135.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

