United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
United Insurance Stock Performance
UIHC opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.82. United Insurance has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $5.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.31.
United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $120.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.98 million. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 22.19% and a negative return on equity of 39.46%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Insurance
About United Insurance
United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Insurance (UIHC)
- New Revenue Strategy, Strong Earnings, Apple Remains a Buy
- Chesapeake Energy Focus on Natural Gas Leads to Strong Results
- Are Investors Bailing on Travel America as Diesel Shortages Loom?
- Devon Energy Lower After Beating Q3 Views But Slashing Dividend
- Sell-Side Interest Drives Mondelez Higher
Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.