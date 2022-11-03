United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

United Insurance Stock Performance

UIHC opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.82. United Insurance has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $5.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.31.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $120.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.98 million. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 22.19% and a negative return on equity of 39.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Insurance

About United Insurance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UIHC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in United Insurance by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 12,908 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 134.3% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 161,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 92,810 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Insurance by 15.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 11,173 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in United Insurance by 44.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 22,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.

