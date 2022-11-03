United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 659,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,615 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 1.13% of United Natural Foods worth $26,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 6.2% in the second quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.4% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

UNFI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,883. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $57.89.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

United Natural Foods declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNFI. MKM Partners decreased their target price on United Natural Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on United Natural Foods from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. acquired 2,932 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,629.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,806.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.