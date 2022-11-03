United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at HC Wainwright

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $255.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.27% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.13.
United Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ UTHR opened at $253.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $217.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 7.83. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $259.18.
Insider Activity at United Therapeutics
In other news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total value of $161,196.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,810.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.68, for a total value of $1,300,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $7,886,501.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total value of $161,196.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,810.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,760 shares of company stock worth $5,053,836. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About United Therapeutics
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Therapeutics (UTHR)
- New Revenue Strategy, Strong Earnings, Apple Remains a Buy
- Devon Energy Lower After Beating Q3 Views But Slashing Dividend
- Are Investors Bailing on Travel America as Diesel Shortages Loom?
- Chesapeake Energy Focus on Natural Gas Leads to Strong Results
- Sell-Side Interest Drives Mondelez Higher
Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.