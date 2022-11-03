United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at HC Wainwright

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $255.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.13.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $253.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $217.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 7.83. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $259.18.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.06 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 35.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 14.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total value of $161,196.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,810.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.68, for a total value of $1,300,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $7,886,501.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total value of $161,196.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,810.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,760 shares of company stock worth $5,053,836. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

