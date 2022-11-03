Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

Uniti Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 37.0% annually over the last three years. Uniti Group has a dividend payout ratio of 76.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Uniti Group to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.

NASDAQ UNIT traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.98. 33,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,509,827. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.12. Uniti Group has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $14.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.66.

UNIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNIT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Uniti Group in the first quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Uniti Group in the second quarter worth $149,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Uniti Group in the first quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Uniti Group by 55.8% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

