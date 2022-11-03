Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

Uniti Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 37.0% per year over the last three years. Uniti Group has a payout ratio of 76.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Uniti Group to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.

Uniti Group stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.92. 35,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,509,827. Uniti Group has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $14.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.12.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Uniti Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNIT. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Uniti Group in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,205,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,356,000 after purchasing an additional 90,172 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Uniti Group by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 49.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 261,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 86,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

