Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) traded up 9.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.91 and last traded at $34.91. 1,080 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 44,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.00.

ULH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Universal Logistics to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The company has a market capitalization of $857.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.38%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 6.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 111,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Logistics in the second quarter valued at $1,120,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Universal Logistics by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,789,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,859,000 after purchasing an additional 139,126 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics in the second quarter valued at about $532,000. 24.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

