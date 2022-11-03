UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Boosts Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in MKS Instruments by 9.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MKS Instruments by 12.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,319,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in MKS Instruments by 7.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 295,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,393,000 after buying an additional 21,594 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in MKS Instruments by 9.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in MKS Instruments by 41.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after buying an additional 11,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MKSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on MKS Instruments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

MKS Instruments stock traded down $10.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.17. 2,460,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,811. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.69 and its 200-day moving average is $103.72. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.35 and a 12 month high of $181.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 8.84%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

