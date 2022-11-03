UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $271,000 Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lowered its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $217,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $217,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,118 shares of company stock valued at $30,155,029 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $813.67.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $4.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $819.37. 339,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,493. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $728.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $683.10. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $845.24. The firm has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.61 earnings per share for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

