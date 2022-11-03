UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $318,000 Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp cut its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,289 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,568,793,000 after buying an additional 1,039,187 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,265,463,000 after purchasing an additional 108,282 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,106,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,776 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,809,197 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $941,938,000 after purchasing an additional 93,153 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,236,557 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $800,336,000 after purchasing an additional 398,000 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.30.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $2.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $272.95. 3,221,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,960,035. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $251.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.85. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $276.67. The stock has a market cap of $200.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 69.52%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

