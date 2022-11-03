UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Purchases 463 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for about 1.4% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% in the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.7% during the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $5.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $633.81. The stock had a trading volume of 716,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,363. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $95.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $617.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $636.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $714.43.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.



