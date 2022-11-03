Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.17-$1.19 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.18. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Urban Edge Properties Price Performance

NYSE UE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,362,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,541. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.05. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.49. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $19.96.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $97.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.89 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 21.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Edge Properties

Several research firms have weighed in on UE. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Urban Edge Properties to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $14.25 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 13.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 22,725 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 94.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 12,032 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 143.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 20,413 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 160.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 94,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 58,419 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 29.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,450,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

