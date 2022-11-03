USD Coin (USDC) Market Capitalization Achieves $42.13 Billion

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004930 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0% higher against the dollar. USD Coin has a market cap of $42.13 billion and approximately $3.34 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003291 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000288 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000357 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000289 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,261.40 or 0.31013486 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000378 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00012113 BTC.
USD Coin Token Profile
USD Coin was first traded on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 42,128,936,580 tokens. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog.
