VAALCO Energy (EGY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The energy company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.17). VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 51.52%. The firm had revenue of $110.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.09 million. On average, analysts expect VAALCO Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE EGY opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.93. VAALCO Energy has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $8.77. The firm has a market cap of $295.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. 59.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered VAALCO Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

