Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stake Lessened by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $7,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,380,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,550,000 after acquiring an additional 683,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,429,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,018,000 after acquiring an additional 821,169 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,049,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,768,000 after acquiring an additional 826,241 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,313,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,352,000 after acquiring an additional 60,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,814,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,457,000 after buying an additional 237,390 shares in the last quarter.

VEU stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.65. The company had a trading volume of 238,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,289,987. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $63.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.10.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

