Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $210.00. 60,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,831. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.83. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.