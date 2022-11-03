Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VO stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $199.94. 33,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,435. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $261.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

