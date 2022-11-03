Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,908 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $199.35. 35,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,435. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

