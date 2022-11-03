Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Position Lifted by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,239,000 after purchasing an additional 766,869 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $98,620,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,481,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,380,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,090,000 after purchasing an additional 388,887 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 770,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,177,000 after purchasing an additional 381,962 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VO traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $199.92. 38,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,435. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $261.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

