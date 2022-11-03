Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stake Increased by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 0.6% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 980,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,254,000 after purchasing an additional 156,432 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $1,215,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,050,000 after acquiring an additional 739,507 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $6,210,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.57. 299,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,728,303. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.83.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

