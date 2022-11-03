Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Lifted by Wealthstream Advisors Inc.

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 33,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 574.4% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after buying an additional 103,325 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 254,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,349,000 after buying an additional 72,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,115,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter.

BSV stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.23. 4,999,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,234,322. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.32. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $81.67.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

